PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,062,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $464.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

