Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.77. The company has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

