Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $481.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

