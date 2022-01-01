Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $884,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day moving average of $248.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

