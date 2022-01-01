Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

