Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 289 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

