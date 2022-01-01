PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $174.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.