Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Trading 1.6% Higher

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.84. 145,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 335,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 40.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 291,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 83,423 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,515,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,881,000 after buying an additional 793,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 199.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 99,493 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

