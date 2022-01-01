PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry in a year (+55.8% versus +43.1%). With higher oil prices expected to support the state-run giant's upstream unit in the near-to-medium term, the stock appears to be positioned favourably. As is evident from the nine-month results, PetroChina's exploration & production segment has been benefiting from the stunning turnaround in commodity prices. However, the historic oil price crash of 2020 hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity swings make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and its weak oil production growth prospects. As such, the Chinese energy behemoth currently warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of PTR opened at $44.21 on Friday. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

