Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

