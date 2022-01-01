Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 264,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $72.46 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.