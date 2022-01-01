Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLLIF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Pirelli & C. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

