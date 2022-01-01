PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 314,828 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 314,828 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $404,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

NYSE UNP opened at $249.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $251.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

