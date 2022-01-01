PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $251,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.