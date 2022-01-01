PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 145,469 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,469 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Altria Group worth $114,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 239,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 827,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

