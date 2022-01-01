PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 37,595 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,595 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $140,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Amundi bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 31.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,335,000 after purchasing an additional 239,589 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $342.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $263.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.