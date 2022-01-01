Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Hits $4.71 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Polis has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $33,042.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012474 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00130302 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.00554579 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 337% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

