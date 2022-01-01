PolkaCover (CVR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.02 or 0.07788408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,665.62 or 0.99821678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007790 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.