Polkadot Price Hits $26.82 (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $26.82 or 0.00057752 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.32 or 0.07878996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.40 or 0.99936156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

