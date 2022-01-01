Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $77.39

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $77.39 or 0.00165240 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $96,923.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00042827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

