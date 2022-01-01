Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

