PotCoin (POT) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $913.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,733.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.94 or 0.07944978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00315009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.00927863 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.75 or 0.00506602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00260153 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,184,621 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

