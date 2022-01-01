PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $50.77 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $50.77 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006999 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,331,246 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.