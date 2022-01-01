PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

