Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

