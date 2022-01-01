Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $575,520.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.76. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 16.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after buying an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.