ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $7.24. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 21,726 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.