ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $7.24. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 21,726 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

