ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

SDS opened at $7.06 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

