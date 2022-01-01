Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Up 1.8%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.96 and last traded at $81.96. 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.49.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

