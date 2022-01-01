Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,645 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $66.73 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,296,737. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

