Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 81,527 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,527 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.37% of Belden worth $114,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 35.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 65.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Belden by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDC opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

