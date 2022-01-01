Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $979,939.40

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00007833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $979,939.40 and approximately $134.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.35 or 0.07861321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.18 or 0.99678245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

