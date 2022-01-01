Quant Hits One Day Volume of $34.18 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $180.23 or 0.00385057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $34.18 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009516 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $610.68 or 0.01304699 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.