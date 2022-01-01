Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

