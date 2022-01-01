Quiztok Market Cap Reaches $38.89 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Quiztok has a total market cap of $38.89 million and approximately $448,836.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,128,402,898 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

