RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $463.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

