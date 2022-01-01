Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $82.60 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00006466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.50 or 0.07854715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.38 or 0.99946458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,189,275 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

