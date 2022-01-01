Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.05 Million

Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $146.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the lowest is $145.80 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $113.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $529.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $652.76 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,115 shares of company stock worth $12,486,644. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,930,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.35.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

