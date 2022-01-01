Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

DT opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 215.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.