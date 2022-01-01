Raymond James & Associates Buys 88,781 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

