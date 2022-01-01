Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.38% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $243.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $157.26 and a one year high of $250.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.37.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.