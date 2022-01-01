Raymond James & Associates Has $13.78 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 562,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

