Raymond James & Associates Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

