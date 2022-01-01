Raymond James & Associates Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lyft were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lyft by 90.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after buying an additional 706,939 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

LYFT opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,179 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

