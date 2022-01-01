Raymond James & Associates Has $14.75 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,395,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.