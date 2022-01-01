Raymond James & Associates Has $15.18 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $243.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $250.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its 200-day moving average is $209.37.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

