Raymond James & Associates Has $15.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,457 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

