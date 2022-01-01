Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average is $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.