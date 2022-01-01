Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM opened at $668.45 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.90 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $656.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

