Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,335 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.